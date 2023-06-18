Marks Electrical Group (LON:MRK) Price Target Raised to GBX 123 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Marks Electrical Group (LON:MRK – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 117 ($1.46) to GBX 123 ($1.54) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Marks Electrical Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th.

Marks Electrical Group Stock Performance

MRK opened at GBX 94.50 ($1.18) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £99.18 million and a P/E ratio of 3,150.00. Marks Electrical Group has a 52-week low of GBX 55 ($0.69) and a 52-week high of GBX 100 ($1.25). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.82, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 87.78 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 86.24.

Marks Electrical Group Increases Dividend

Marks Electrical Group Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be issued a GBX 0.66 ($0.01) dividend. This is an increase from Marks Electrical Group’s previous dividend of $0.30. This represents a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. Marks Electrical Group’s payout ratio is presently 3,333.33%.

Marks Electrical Group PLC operates as an online electrical retailer in the United Kingdom. It sells, delivers, and installs domestic electrical appliances and consumer electronics. The company was formerly known as Marks Electrical Holding Limited and changed its name to Marks Electrical Group PLC in October 2021.

