McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, FinViz reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $308.00 price target on the fast-food giant’s stock.

MCD has been the subject of several other reports. Tigress Financial upped their target price on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Truist Financial upped their price target on McDonald’s from $318.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Gordon Haskett increased their target price on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. TD Cowen increased their price target on McDonald’s from $293.00 to $299.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $307.77.

McDonald’s Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:MCD opened at $293.70 on Wednesday. McDonald’s has a 12-month low of $230.58 and a 12-month high of $298.86. The firm has a market cap of $214.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.51, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $290.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $276.71.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 124.87% and a net margin of 29.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that McDonald’s will post 11.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th will be given a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total value of $570,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,900.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total value of $250,966.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,204.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total transaction of $570,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,929 shares in the company, valued at $549,900.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,667 shares of company stock valued at $3,725,307. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Sweeney & Michel LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter worth $277,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter worth $973,000. Golden State Equity Partners bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter worth $1,854,000. Finally, BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter worth $1,288,000. 66.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

