Meritage Homes’ (MTH) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Seaport Res Ptn

Seaport Res Ptn restated their neutral rating on shares of Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Meritage Homes’ Q2 2023 earnings at $3.25 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.50 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $4.18 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $14.46 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $15.20 EPS.

MTH has been the topic of several other reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $132.00 price objective on shares of Meritage Homes in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a market perform rating on shares of Meritage Homes in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Meritage Homes from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Meritage Homes from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Meritage Homes in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $123.50.

Meritage Homes Stock Down 0.4 %

MTH stock opened at $130.33 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.59. Meritage Homes has a 1-year low of $62.51 and a 1-year high of $133.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.61.

Meritage Homes Announces Dividend

Meritage Homes ( NYSE:MTH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $1.03. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 23.99% and a net margin of 14.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Meritage Homes will post 15.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Meritage Homes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.41%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $491,517.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,389,042.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Meritage Homes news, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $491,517.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,389,042.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Alison Sasser sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.52, for a total value of $185,280.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 481 shares in the company, valued at $59,413.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,400 shares of company stock worth $926,077. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Meritage Homes

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 137.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,550 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 7,266 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Meritage Homes by 43.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,740 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Meritage Homes during the first quarter worth $464,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 7.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,632 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 49.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,463 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 6,431 shares in the last quarter. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers in Texas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, and Tennessee.

