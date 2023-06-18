Merrion Investment Management Co LLC Has $1.80 Million Holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE)

Merrion Investment Management Co LLC cut its stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 198,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 55,412 shares during the period. Ares Commercial Real Estate comprises approximately 1.7% of Merrion Investment Management Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Ares Commercial Real Estate worth $1,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ACRE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 28.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 96,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,497,000 after buying an additional 21,438 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 141.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 43,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 25,611 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 3,015.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 43,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 41,620 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 57.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 7,805 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 6.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the period. 46.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research downgraded Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $13.50 to $10.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $13.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $12.50 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.57.

Shares of ACRE opened at $10.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.22. The company has a market cap of $553.26 million, a PE ratio of 72.29 and a beta of 1.37. Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. has a 12-month low of $7.52 and a 12-month high of $14.01.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.83%. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s payout ratio is 942.86%.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp. engages in originating and investing in commercial real estate loans and related investments. The company was founded in September 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

