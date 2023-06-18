Merrion Investment Management Co LLC Has $5.58 Million Stock Position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Merrion Investment Management Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 213,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Cameco makes up 5.3% of Merrion Investment Management Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC’s holdings in Cameco were worth $5,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCJ. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in Cameco by 1,175.8% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Cameco by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Cameco by 61.9% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cameco in the third quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cameco by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. 53.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cameco Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of CCJ opened at $31.76 on Friday. Cameco Co. has a 52 week low of $20.34 and a 52 week high of $33.00. The company has a quick ratio of 6.64, a current ratio of 7.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.52, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Rating ) (TSE:CCO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. Cameco had a return on equity of 4.26% and a net margin of 7.84%. The firm had revenue of $508.09 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cameco Co. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities increased their price objective on Cameco from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com raised Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Cameco to C$50.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st.

Cameco Profile

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

