Merrion Investment Management Co LLC Has $607,000 Holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Merrion Investment Management Co LLC cut its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $607,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 9.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 9.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 18,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,439,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 11.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,796,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. DCF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the first quarter worth about $912,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 22.6% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. 58.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF stock opened at $131.30 on Friday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 12-month low of $106.32 and a 12-month high of $138.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $129.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.02.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.0062 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

