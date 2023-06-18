Merrion Investment Management Co LLC Purchases Shares of 580 Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 580 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,501,762,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 111.4% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,499,391 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,621,660,000 after acquiring an additional 2,898,263 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 117,939.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,742,048 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $808,575,000 after acquiring an additional 2,739,725 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,405,142 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,690,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $187,599,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $415.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $350.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “sell” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $370.22.

In other Netflix news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 7,147 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.28, for a total value of $2,389,099.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 86 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,748.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 7,147 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.28, for a total transaction of $2,389,099.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 86 shares in the company, valued at $28,748.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,012 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.09, for a total transaction of $10,459,165.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,699 shares of company stock valued at $22,689,580. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

NFLX opened at $431.96 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $169.70 and a 1-year high of $448.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $192.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $360.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $336.74.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.05. Netflix had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The firm had revenue of $8.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

