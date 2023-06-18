Merrion Investment Management Co LLC Sells 1,500 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Merrion Investment Management Co LLC lessened its position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 37.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,500 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LNG. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,810 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 684 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,334 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,068 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN LNG opened at $148.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $149.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.15. The company has a market cap of $36.12 billion, a PE ratio of 4.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.00. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.09 and a 52-week high of $182.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $6.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.96 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $7.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.58 billion. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 23.24% and a negative return on equity of 13,004.16%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 15.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is 5.06%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LNG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $194.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.08.

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1996 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

