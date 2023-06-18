MetisDAO Achieves Market Cap of $84.13 Million (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 18th. One MetisDAO token can now be bought for about $18.84 or 0.00070832 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MetisDAO has a market capitalization of $84.13 million and approximately $1.40 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MetisDAO has traded down 1.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MetisDAO Profile

METIS is a token. Its launch date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,466,403 tokens. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,466,402.68425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 19.04369117 USD and is up 1.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 117 active market(s) with $1,548,156.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetisDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MetisDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

