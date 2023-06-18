Mexco Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mexco Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a speculative buy rating and issued a GBX 2 ($0.03) target price on shares of Mexco Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Mexco Energy Stock Up 2.9 %

MXC stock opened at $12.22 on Thursday. Mexco Energy has a 12 month low of $10.30 and a 12 month high of $20.84. The firm has a market cap of $26.26 million, a P/E ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.64.

Mexco Energy Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mexco Energy

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.81%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Mexco Energy by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Mexco Energy by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 40,321 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Mexco Energy by 270.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,108 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 44,605 shares during the period. 7.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mexco Energy Company Profile

Mexco Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It owns partial interests in approximately 6,300 gross producing wells located in the states of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Wyoming, Kansas, Colorado, Montana, Virginia, North Dakota, and Ohio.

Featured Stories

