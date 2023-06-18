Michelmersh Brick (LON:MBH) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $94.26

Shares of Michelmersh Brick Holdings plc (LON:MBH – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 94.26 ($1.18) and traded as low as GBX 92.38 ($1.16). Michelmersh Brick shares last traded at GBX 93.50 ($1.17), with a volume of 62,112 shares trading hands.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MBH shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.25) price objective on shares of Michelmersh Brick in a report on Monday, March 27th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 160 ($2.00) target price on shares of Michelmersh Brick in a report on Monday, February 20th.
The stock has a market capitalization of £88.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,038.89 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 92.70 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 94.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.56.
Michelmersh Brick Holdings plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of bricks and brick prefabricated products in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe. It offers extruded wire cut facing bricks, clay pavers, paving accessories, and special shaped products under the Blockleys brand; monotone color blends in rustic, drag wire, smooth, and sand faced textures under the Carlton brand; various bricks under the Floren.be brand; and clamp-fired stock facing bricks in various textural finishes under the Freshfield Lane brand.
