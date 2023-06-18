Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on MU. New Street Research lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.38.

Micron Technology Stock Down 1.7 %

MU opened at $67.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 4.17. Micron Technology has a fifty-two week low of $48.43 and a fifty-two week high of $74.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.72 and its 200 day moving average is $59.70. The stock has a market cap of $73.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.68 and a beta of 1.39.

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($1.16). Micron Technology had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 3.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 52.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Micron Technology will post -5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total value of $1,262,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 175,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,054,930.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total value of $1,262,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 175,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,054,930.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard M. Beyer sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total transaction of $239,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 95,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,728,120.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 64,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,102,320. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Micron Technology

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 2.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,911,286 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,770,316,000 after buying an additional 1,074,820 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 0.5% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 42,131,053 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,110,766,000 after buying an additional 190,553 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 1.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,348,845 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,225,181,000 after buying an additional 253,179 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 15.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,582,772 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,060,946,000 after buying an additional 2,308,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,773,859 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $891,455,000 after buying an additional 117,302 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

