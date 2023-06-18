Midas One Day Trading Volume Hits $81.20 (MIDAS)

Midas (MIDAS) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 18th. One Midas token can currently be bought for about $1.36 or 0.00005018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Midas has traded 0% higher against the dollar. Midas has a market capitalization of $3.54 million and $81.20 worth of Midas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Midas Profile

Midas is a token. Midas’ total supply is 2,840,494 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,607,171 tokens. The official website for Midas is midas.investments. The Reddit community for Midas is https://reddit.com/r/midas_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Midas is blog.midas.investments. Midas’ official Twitter account is @midas_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Midas

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Midas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Midas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Midas using one of the exchanges listed above.

