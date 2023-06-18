MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INKT) Short Interest Update

MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INKT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 154,100 shares, a decrease of 14.6% from the May 15th total of 180,500 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 133,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Insider Transactions at MiNK Therapeutics

In related news, major shareholder Agenus Inc bought 22,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.51 per share, with a total value of $33,318.15. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 21,617,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,641,839.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Garo H. Armen sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.95, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,866,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,773,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Agenus Inc acquired 22,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.51 per share, for a total transaction of $33,318.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,617,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,641,839.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 350,954 shares of company stock valued at $362,492. Insiders own 17.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of MiNK Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INKT. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in MiNK Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new stake in MiNK Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Longbow Finance SA bought a new stake in MiNK Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $435,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in MiNK Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MiNK Therapeutics Price Performance

Several research firms recently commented on INKT. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of MiNK Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on MiNK Therapeutics from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MiNK Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 12th.

INKT stock opened at $2.73 on Friday. MiNK Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.85 and a fifty-two week high of $4.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.11.

MiNK Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INKT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02). Equities research analysts forecast that MiNK Therapeutics will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MiNK Therapeutics Company Profile

MiNK Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of allogeneic, off-the-shelf, invariant natural killer T (iNKT) cell therapies to treat cancer and other immune-mediated diseases. It's product candidate is AGENT-797, an off-the-shelf, allogeneic for iNKT cell therapy and treatment of various myeloma diseases and solid tumours, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

