Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Moleculin Biotech in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Moleculin Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th.

Moleculin Biotech Price Performance

Moleculin Biotech stock opened at $0.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.02. Moleculin Biotech has a 1-year low of $0.55 and a 1-year high of $1.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Moleculin Biotech

Moleculin Biotech ( NASDAQ:MBRX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.04. Equities analysts expect that Moleculin Biotech will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Moleculin Biotech by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 88,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 28,200 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Moleculin Biotech by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 11,497 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Moleculin Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.43% of the company’s stock.

Moleculin Biotech Company Profile

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug candidates for the treatment of cancers and viruses. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin, which is in Phase 1/2 studies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and cancers metastasized to the lungs.

