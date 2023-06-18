Monarch Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:GBARF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Monarch Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:GBARF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,800 shares, a decrease of 15.1% from the May 15th total of 50,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 57,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Monarch Mining Price Performance

Monarch Mining stock opened at C$0.04 on Friday. Monarch Mining has a twelve month low of C$0.03 and a twelve month high of C$0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.05.

Monarch Mining Company Profile

Monarch Mining Corporation, a gold mining company, engages in the exploration and development of mining properties in Canada. It owns 295 square kilometers of mining assets, including the Beaufor mine, Croinor property, McKenzie property, Swanson property, and Beacon Mill. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Saint-Sauveur, Canada.

