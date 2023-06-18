Montanaro European Smaller Companies Trust (LON:MTE) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $140.45

Montanaro European Smaller Companies Trust plc (LON:MTE – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 140.45 ($1.76) and traded as high as GBX 143.06 ($1.79). Montanaro European Smaller Companies Trust shares last traded at GBX 141.60 ($1.77), with a volume of 140,241 shares trading hands.

Montanaro European Smaller Companies Trust Stock Down 0.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.59, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 140.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 139.08. The company has a market capitalization of £268.23 million, a PE ratio of -183.90 and a beta of 1.12.

Montanaro European Smaller Companies Trust Company Profile

Montanaro European Smaller Companies Trust plc is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Montanaro Investment Managers Ltd. It invests in public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in growth stocks of small-cap companies listed on London Stock Exchange.

