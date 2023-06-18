Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Moody’s from $342.00 to $349.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Moody’s from $293.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Moody’s from $355.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Moody’s from $308.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed an initiates rating on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $308.80.

Shares of MCO stock opened at $341.85 on Wednesday. Moody’s has a 52-week low of $230.16 and a 52-week high of $351.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $313.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $303.74.

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.68. Moody’s had a return on equity of 59.87% and a net margin of 25.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.89 EPS. Moody’s’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Moody’s will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.18%.

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.55, for a total transaction of $633,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,841,018.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Moody’s by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,701,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,330,974,000 after purchasing an additional 35,737 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Moody’s by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,160,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,027,280,000 after purchasing an additional 210,068 shares during the last quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. grew its stake in Moody’s by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 10,369,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,173,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157,192 shares during the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 0.7% in the first quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 5,659,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,909,643,000 after buying an additional 38,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,994,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,112,947,000 after buying an additional 914,530 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

