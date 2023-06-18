Moonbeam (GLMR) Tops 1-Day Volume of $3.46 Million

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 7.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 17th. Over the last week, Moonbeam has traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar. One Moonbeam coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000890 BTC on exchanges. Moonbeam has a total market cap of $155.80 million and $3.46 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Moonbeam alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.50 or 0.00043421 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00033151 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00014957 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000202 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00004723 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000445 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002953 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000729 BTC.

About Moonbeam

GLMR uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,072,047,110 coins and its circulating supply is 661,214,705 coins. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Moonbeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonbeam should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Moonbeam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Moonbeam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Moonbeam and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.