MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX) Now Covered by Analysts at Barclays

Barclays assumed coverage on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MLTX. Wedbush initiated coverage on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 1st. They set a buy rating for the company. 22nd Century Group restated a reiterates rating on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $25.63.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Stock Down 4.1 %

NASDAQ MLTX opened at $26.08 on Thursday. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.55 and a twelve month high of $30.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -22.68 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.15 and its 200 day moving average is $18.59.

Insider Activity at MoonLake Immunotherapeutics

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:MLTX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.02. On average, research analysts anticipate that MoonLake Immunotherapeutics will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Bihua Chen acquired 588,589 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.71 per share, with a total value of $11,601,089.19. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,438,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,774,589.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 15.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MoonLake Immunotherapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MLTX. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $13,916,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $6,264,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $4,439,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $17,208,000. Finally, Braidwell LP bought a new position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $4,002,000. 76.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MoonLake Immunotherapeutics

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It is developing Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody therapy for the treatment of inflammation. The company is involved in conducting Phase II trials for hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, or radiographic axial spondyloarthritis.

