Morgan Stanley Begins Coverage on Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO)

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

Separately, BTIG Research raised shares of Organogenesis from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd.

Organogenesis Trading Down 8.5 %

ORGO stock opened at $3.76 on Thursday. Organogenesis has a 52 week low of $1.79 and a 52 week high of $6.52. The company has a market cap of $493.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.18 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.65.

Insider Activity

Organogenesis ( NASDAQ:ORGO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $107.64 million during the quarter. Organogenesis had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 8.03%.

In related news, major shareholder Albert Erani sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.07, for a total transaction of $51,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 59,223,027 shares in the company, valued at $122,591,665.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Organogenesis by 7.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 76,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Organogenesis by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 4,905 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Organogenesis by 64.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 19,932 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Organogenesis by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 637,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,853,000 after purchasing an additional 70,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Organogenesis by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.03% of the company’s stock.

Organogenesis Company Profile

Organogenesis Holdings, Inc is a regenerative medical company. It focuses on the development, manufacture and commercialization of product solutions for the advanced wound care, surgical and sports medicine markets. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Canton, MA.

Further Reading

