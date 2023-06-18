MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have $4.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $19.00.

MYTE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Societe Generale lowered shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $13.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.00.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Stock Performance

Shares of MYTE opened at $3.85 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $326.79 million, a P/E ratio of -42.77 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.57. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a 12-month low of $3.75 and a 12-month high of $15.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. ( NYSE:MYTE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $213.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.00 million. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a positive return on equity of 5.34%. As a group, research analysts predict that MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MYTE. Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 12.7% during the third quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 3,743,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,128,000 after buying an additional 420,649 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 19.8% in the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,586,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,152,000 after purchasing an additional 261,840 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the first quarter valued at $928,000. Portolan Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the first quarter valued at $746,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 41.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 358,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,389,000 after purchasing an additional 105,983 shares during the period. 21.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Company Profile

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for fashion consumers in Germany, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers womenswear, menswear, kids wear, and lifestyle products. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online and retail stores.

