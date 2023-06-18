Nano Price Reaches $0.65 on Major Exchanges (XNO)

Nano (XNO) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 17th. Over the last week, Nano has traded down 1% against the US dollar. One Nano coin can now be bought for about $0.65 or 0.00002443 BTC on popular exchanges. Nano has a market capitalization of $86.11 million and $917,574.55 worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Nano alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26,450.23 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.67 or 0.00289848 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00013296 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.00 or 0.00517943 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.25 or 0.00057669 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.26 or 0.00401723 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000522 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003781 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Nano Profile

XNO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The official message board for Nano is forum.nano.org. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees.

*The official Nano ticker is “XNO” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. *”

Buying and Selling Nano

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.