NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.71

NantHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:NH – Get Rating) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.71 and traded as low as $0.91. NantHealth shares last traded at $0.94, with a volume of 584 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on NantHealth in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.24 million, a PE ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.33.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in NantHealth by 117.7% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 491,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 265,949 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in NantHealth in the second quarter valued at about $110,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in NantHealth in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of NantHealth during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. 4.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NantHealth, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise solutions that help businesses transform complex data into actionable insights. It is also involved in marketing solutions as a comprehensive integrated solution that includes clinical decision support, payer engagement solutions, data analysis, and network monitoring and management.

