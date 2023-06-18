NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.71

NantHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:NH – Get Rating) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.71 and traded as low as $0.91. NantHealth shares last traded at $0.94, with a volume of 584 shares.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on NantHealth in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
NantHealth Trading Up 10.5 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $7.24 million, a PE ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.33.
NantHealth Company Profile
NantHealth, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise solutions that help businesses transform complex data into actionable insights. It is also involved in marketing solutions as a comprehensive integrated solution that includes clinical decision support, payer engagement solutions, data analysis, and network monitoring and management.
