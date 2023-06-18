NEAR Protocol Trading Up 4% This Week (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 17th. Over the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded 4% higher against the US dollar. NEAR Protocol has a total market cap of $1.15 billion and $37.36 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be bought for $1.25 or 0.00004728 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.47 or 0.00043380 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.76 or 0.00033127 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00014968 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000445 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002956 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000738 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000886 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Coin Profile

NEAR Protocol (CRYPTO:NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 921,935,694 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 921,935,694 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 1.22097302 USD and is up 2.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 254 active market(s) with $31,893,818.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

