New Capital Management LP Boosts Stock Position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR)

New Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR – Get Rating) by 148.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,591 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,917 shares during the period. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of New Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. New Capital Management LP’s holdings in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF were worth $2,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DFGR. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $90,803,000. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,762,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $5,243,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,880,000,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,582,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFGR opened at $24.70 on Friday. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $23.02 and a 52-week high of $27.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.38.

The Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (DFGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a diversified selection of US and foreign companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, while focusing on REITs.

