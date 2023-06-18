New Capital Management LP Grows Stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

New Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Get Rating) by 28.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175,532 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,355 shares during the period. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF accounts for about 3.4% of New Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. New Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.20% of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $8,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,274,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,936,000 after buying an additional 3,182,682 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $56,515,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,988,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,483,000 after acquiring an additional 784,352 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,293,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,032,000 after purchasing an additional 698,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,813,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,849,000 after purchasing an additional 607,072 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA TFLO opened at $50.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.49. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.28 and a twelve month high of $50.66.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

