New Capital Management LP Invests $542,000 in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSI)

New Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 18,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,000. New Capital Management LP owned 0.39% of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFSI. AWM Capital LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $702,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,719,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,147,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,200,000.

Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF stock opened at $31.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.63. Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a twelve month low of $24.55 and a twelve month high of $31.37.

Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of non-US developed market equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

