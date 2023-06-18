New Capital Management LP Takes $287,000 Position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSE)

New Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 9,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000. New Capital Management LP owned about 0.23% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,000.

DFSE stock opened at $31.41 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.52. Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a twelve month low of $25.33 and a twelve month high of $31.57.

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of emerging market equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

