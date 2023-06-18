NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPF) Research Coverage Started at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPF – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NXGPF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on NEXT from GBX 6,000 ($75.08) to GBX 6,500 ($81.33) in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Societe Generale lowered NEXT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded NEXT from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $6,535.71.

NEXT Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS NXGPF opened at $84.10 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.98. NEXT has a fifty-two week low of $78.60 and a fifty-two week high of $84.10.

About NEXT

Next Plc owns and operates retail stores. It offers fashionable accessories for men, women and children along with home wares. It operates through following business segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management. The company was founded by Hepworth Joseph in 1864 and is headquartered in Leicester, the United Kingdom.

