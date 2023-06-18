Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT) versus Virgin Orbit (NASDAQ:VORB) Critical Comparison

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Rating) and Virgin Orbit (NASDAQ:VORB – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Nextracker and Virgin Orbit, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Nextracker alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nextracker 0 3 13 0 2.81 Virgin Orbit 1 0 0 0 1.00

Nextracker presently has a consensus target price of $41.27, indicating a potential downside of 0.39%. Virgin Orbit has a consensus target price of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 32,627.27%. Given Virgin Orbit’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Virgin Orbit is more favorable than Nextracker.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nextracker N/A N/A N/A Virgin Orbit -546.24% -128.75% -64.94%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares Nextracker and Virgin Orbit’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

11.4% of Virgin Orbit shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.0% of Virgin Orbit shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Nextracker and Virgin Orbit’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nextracker $1.90 billion 1.00 $1.14 million N/A N/A Virgin Orbit $33.18 million 0.28 -$157.29 million ($0.56) -0.05

Nextracker has higher revenue and earnings than Virgin Orbit.

Summary

Nextracker beats Virgin Orbit on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nextracker

(Get Rating)

Nextracker Inc., an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for PV projects. It offers Tracking solutions portfolio, which includes NX Horizon for solar power plants; NX Gemini two-in-portrait solar tracker; and NX Horizon-XTR, an all-terrain solar tracker. The company also provides TrueCapture, an intelligent and self-adjusting tracker control system for solar power plants; and NX Navigator, a risk mitigation software. It serves to engineering, procurement and construction firms, solar project developers, and owners. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Fremont, California. Nextracker Inc. is a subsidiary of Flex Ltd.

About Virgin Orbit

(Get Rating)

Virgin Orbit Holdings, Inc., a vertically integrated aerospace company, designs and develops commercial space orbital air pad launch solutions for small satellites across government, research, and education industries. It offers launch services for national security and defense; rideshare satellite launch services; civil spaceports; and space solutions. The company is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Nextracker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nextracker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.