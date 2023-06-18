Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Sold by Bartlett & Co. LLC

Bartlett & Co. LLC lowered its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,278 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $15,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Novartis by 102,209.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,522,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,241,000 after buying an additional 4,517,637 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Novartis by 153.4% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,127,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,409,000 after buying an additional 2,498,355 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in Novartis during the fourth quarter worth about $55,110,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Novartis by 27.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,781,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,085,000 after buying an additional 594,194 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Novartis by 872.0% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 619,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,240,000 after buying an additional 556,154 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.12% of the company’s stock.
Novartis Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of NYSE:NVS traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $101.83. 2,683,379 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,196,217. The firm has a market cap of $215.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.33, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.05. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $74.09 and a 52-week high of $105.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.78.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research increased their target price on Novartis from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Novartis in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.25.
Novartis Company Profile
Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It also provides cardiovascular, ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hematology, and solid tumor products.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Novartis (NVS)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/12 – 6/16
- Micron Building Goodwill In Asia, Near $2 Billion Investment
- Is Twilio On The Verge Of A Comeback?
- Broadcom: All-Time Highs But Still Good Value
- Leverage AI And Build A Fortress Portfolio With Adobe
Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.