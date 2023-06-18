Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Sold by Bartlett & Co. LLC

Bartlett & Co. LLC lowered its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,278 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $15,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Novartis by 102,209.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,522,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,241,000 after buying an additional 4,517,637 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Novartis by 153.4% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,127,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,409,000 after buying an additional 2,498,355 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in Novartis during the fourth quarter worth about $55,110,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Novartis by 27.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,781,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,085,000 after buying an additional 594,194 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Novartis by 872.0% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 619,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,240,000 after buying an additional 556,154 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.12% of the company’s stock.

Novartis Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:NVS traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $101.83. 2,683,379 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,196,217. The firm has a market cap of $215.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.33, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.05. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $74.09 and a 52-week high of $105.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.16. Novartis had a return on equity of 23.29% and a net margin of 13.78%. The company had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. Novartis’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.72 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research increased their target price on Novartis from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Novartis in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.25.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It also provides cardiovascular, ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hematology, and solid tumor products.

