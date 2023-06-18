Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Sold by Timber Creek Capital Management LLC

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 65,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,631 shares during the quarter. Novartis makes up approximately 2.2% of Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $6,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NVS. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 193.0% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novartis in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 2,018.8% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. 8.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVS stock opened at $101.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $74.09 and a 52-week high of $105.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $100.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.78. The company has a market capitalization of $215.84 billion, a PE ratio of 31.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.54.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.16. Novartis had a return on equity of 23.29% and a net margin of 13.78%. The business had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research raised their target price on Novartis from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Novartis in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.25.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It also provides cardiovascular, ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hematology, and solid tumor products.

