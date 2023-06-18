NXM (NXM) Price Reaches $57.03 on Major Exchanges

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 17th. During the last week, NXM has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. NXM has a market capitalization of $376.09 million and approximately $95,144.26 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NXM token can currently be bought for approximately $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

NXM Token Profile

NXM is a token. Its launch date was May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for NXM is nexusmutual.io. The official message board for NXM is medium.com/nexus-mutual.

NXM Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, "NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io."

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NXM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NXM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NXM using one of the exchanges listed above.

