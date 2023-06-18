Oculis (NASDAQ:OCS) Research Coverage Started at Bank of America

Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Oculis (NASDAQ:OCS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

OCS has been the subject of several other research reports. Wedbush assumed coverage on Oculis in a report on Friday, April 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink reissued an outperform rating on shares of Oculis in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Oculis in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an outperform rating for the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Oculis in a research note on Monday, June 12th. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Securities assumed coverage on Oculis in a research note on Monday, June 12th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.00.

NASDAQ:OCS opened at $12.56 on Wednesday. Oculis has a one year low of $6.26 and a one year high of $13.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.21.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in Oculis in the first quarter valued at $472,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Oculis in the first quarter valued at $178,000. Finally, Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in Oculis in the first quarter valued at $4,838,000.

Oculis Holding AG is a biopharmaceutical company which develops novel topical treatments for ophthalmic diseases for both back- and front-of-the-eye. Its product candidate includes OCS-01, OCS-02 and OCS-05. Oculis Holding AG is based in Zug, Switzerland.

