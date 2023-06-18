OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Shares Purchased by Veracity Capital LLC

Veracity Capital LLC lifted its holdings in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the quarter. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in OGE Energy by 56.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 52,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after buying an additional 19,035 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in OGE Energy by 24.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 56,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after buying an additional 11,082 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in OGE Energy by 14.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 120,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,036,000 after buying an additional 15,620 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in OGE Energy by 16.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after buying an additional 5,317 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of OGE Energy by 371.2% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 452,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,447,000 after purchasing an additional 356,349 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of OGE Energy from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Bank of America lowered shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OGE Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OGE Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

OGE Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:OGE opened at $36.80 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.73. OGE Energy Corp. has a twelve month low of $33.28 and a twelve month high of $42.91.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. OGE Energy had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The company had revenue of $544.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. OGE Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OGE Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.414 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.67%.

About OGE Energy

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services in the United States. It operates through Electric Company Operations and Natural Gas Midstream segments. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

