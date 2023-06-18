OKB (OKB) 1-Day Volume Hits $3.09 Million

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 17th. During the last week, OKB has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. OKB has a total market capitalization of $10.23 billion and approximately $3.09 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OKB token can now be bought for about $41.47 or 0.00156492 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OKB Profile

OKB’s launch date was January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 246,638,974 tokens. OKB’s official Twitter account is @okx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OKB is https://reddit.com/r/okx. The official website for OKB is www.okx.com.

Buying and Selling OKB

According to CryptoCompare, “OKB is the utility token of the OKX ecosystem, a prominent global cryptocurrency exchange. OKB offers its holders benefits like trading fee discounts and exclusive access within the ecosystem. OKB is integral to the OKX ecosystem, used for availing discounts, earning passive income, and participating in token sales. Created by Mingxing “Star” Xu, the founder of OKX and CEO of OKCoin.com, OKB is part of a Buy-Back & Burn program initiated in 2019 to maintain its value, reducing the original total supply of 300 million tokens.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKB directly using U.S. dollars.

