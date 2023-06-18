Olympia Financial Group Inc. (TSE:OLY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.45

Olympia Financial Group Inc. (TSE:OLY – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 20th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share by the health services provider on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th.

Olympia Financial Group Stock Performance

TSE OLY opened at C$76.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$183.16 million, a P/E ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.50. Olympia Financial Group has a 12 month low of C$58.00 and a 12 month high of C$97.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$84.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$77.21.

Get Olympia Financial Group alerts:

About Olympia Financial Group

(Get Rating)

Read More

Olympia Financial Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Olympia Trust Company, operates as a non-deposit taking trust company in Canada. The company operates through Investment Account Services, Currency and Global Payments, Private Health Services Plan, Exempt Edge, Corporate and Shareholder Services, and divisions.

Receive News & Ratings for Olympia Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olympia Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.