Olympia Financial Group Inc. (TSE:OLY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.45

Olympia Financial Group Inc. (TSE:OLY – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 20th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share by the health services provider on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th.
Olympia Financial Group Stock Performance
TSE OLY opened at C$76.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$183.16 million, a P/E ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.50. Olympia Financial Group has a 12 month low of C$58.00 and a 12 month high of C$97.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$84.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$77.21.
About Olympia Financial Group
