Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright cut Oncternal Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Brookline Capital Acquisition reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Brookline Capital Management lowered Oncternal Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Maxim Group cut Oncternal Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Oncternal Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.77.

Oncternal Therapeutics Stock Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ:ONCT opened at $0.41 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.73. Oncternal Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.26 and a 52 week high of $1.40. The company has a market cap of $23.97 million, a PE ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oncternal Therapeutics

Oncternal Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ONCT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.20 million. Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 71.49% and a negative net margin of 4,831.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Oncternal Therapeutics will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Oncternal Therapeutics news, CEO James B. Breitmeyer acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.29 per share, for a total transaction of $29,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 146,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,497.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have purchased a total of 188,000 shares of company stock worth $56,480 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oncternal Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Oncternal Therapeutics by 13.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 189,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 21,785 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in Oncternal Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Oncternal Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oncternal Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Richmond Brothers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. 16.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oncternal Therapeutics

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology therapies for cancers with critical unmet medical needs. The company's clinical pipeline includes zilovertamab, a humanized monoclonal antibody that binds to receptor-tyrosine kinase-like Orphan Receptor 1 (ROR1); and ONCT-216, a small molecule inhibiting the biological activity of ETS-family transcription factor oncoproteins, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial.

