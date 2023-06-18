Ono Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:OPHLF) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $21.32

Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OPHLF – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $21.32 and traded as low as $19.29. Ono Pharmaceutical shares last traded at $19.29, with a volume of 400 shares.
Ono Pharmaceutical Stock Up 1.5 %
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.29.
Ono Pharmaceutical Company Profile
Ono Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, produces, purchases, and sells pharmaceuticals and diagnostic reagents worldwide. It offers OPDIVO intravenous infusions for the treatment of malignant tumors; KYPROLIS for intravenous injection; EMEND capsules/PROEMEND intravenous injections for chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting; DEMSER capsules for improvement of the symptoms in patients with pheochromocytoma; and MEKTOVI, VELEXBRU, and ADLUMIZ tablets, as well as BRAFTOVI capsules for malignant tumors.
