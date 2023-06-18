Optical Cable (NASDAQ:OCC) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.15

Optical Cable Co. (NASDAQ:OCC – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.15 and traded as high as $4.40. Optical Cable shares last traded at $4.13, with a volume of 5,750 shares changing hands.
Separately, TheStreet raised Optical Cable from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th.
The company has a market cap of $32.46 million, a P/E ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 4.80 and a quick ratio of 1.41.
Optical Cable Corp. engages in manufacturing fiber optic and copper data communication cabling and connectivity solutions. Its products include fiber optic and copper cabling, hybrid cabling, fiber optic and copper connectors, specialty fiber optic, copper and hybrid connectors, fiber optic and copper patch cords, pre-terminated fiber optic and copper cable assemblies, racks, cabinets, datacom enclosures, patch panels, face plates, multimedia boxes, and fiber optic reels, and other cable and connectivity management accessories.
