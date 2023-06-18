Optical Cable (NASDAQ:OCC) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.15

Optical Cable Co. (NASDAQ:OCC – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.15 and traded as high as $4.40. Optical Cable shares last traded at $4.13, with a volume of 5,750 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet raised Optical Cable from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th.

The company has a market cap of $32.46 million, a P/E ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 4.80 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OCC. Core Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Optical Cable during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Optical Cable by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 114,933 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 15,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Optical Cable by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 346,258 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 3,047 shares in the last quarter. 13.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Optical Cable Corp. engages in manufacturing fiber optic and copper data communication cabling and connectivity solutions. Its products include fiber optic and copper cabling, hybrid cabling, fiber optic and copper connectors, specialty fiber optic, copper and hybrid connectors, fiber optic and copper patch cords, pre-terminated fiber optic and copper cable assemblies, racks, cabinets, datacom enclosures, patch panels, face plates, multimedia boxes, and fiber optic reels, and other cable and connectivity management accessories.

