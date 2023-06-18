Orbler One Day Volume Reaches $193,935.71 (ORBR)

Orbler (ORBR) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 18th. In the last seven days, Orbler has traded 21.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Orbler token can now be purchased for approximately $0.84 or 0.00003185 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Orbler has a total market capitalization of $171.01 million and approximately $193,935.71 worth of Orbler was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Orbler Token Profile

Orbler’s genesis date was October 3rd, 2021. Orbler’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 203,333,333 tokens. Orbler’s official message board is medium.com/@orbler. The official website for Orbler is orbler.io. Orbler’s official Twitter account is @orbler1 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ORBLER is a real-time defense game that people all around the world can enjoy.

ORBR was created to organize the critical functions of the game into the DAO, which can function as a true meaning of governance token.”

Buying and Selling Orbler

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbler directly using US dollars.

