Orchid Trading Down 6.2% Over Last Week (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 17th. Over the last seven days, Orchid has traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar. Orchid has a total market cap of $47.01 million and $1.07 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orchid token can currently be bought for $0.0488 or 0.00000184 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00005277 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00017678 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00018471 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00015152 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,498.87 or 1.00006687 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000838 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002481 BTC.

Orchid Profile

Orchid is a token. Its launch date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 962,629,339 tokens. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol.

Orchid Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 962,629,339.4279902 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.04821967 USD and is up 1.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 83 active market(s) with $903,659.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

