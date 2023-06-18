Organigram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) Short Interest Up 22.1% in May

Organigram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,680,000 shares, an increase of 22.1% from the May 15th total of 8,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.4 days.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OGI. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in Organigram in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,707,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Organigram during the first quarter worth $881,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Organigram by 362.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,072,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 840,951 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Organigram by 137.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 884,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 512,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Organigram by 36.0% during the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 1,647,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 436,090 shares in the last quarter. 10.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of Organigram stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,155,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,350,745. The company has a market capitalization of $141.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.70. Organigram has a 1-year low of $0.37 and a 1-year high of $1.27.
