Organigram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) Short Interest Up 22.1% in May

Organigram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,680,000 shares, an increase of 22.1% from the May 15th total of 8,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.4 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OGI. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in Organigram in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,707,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Organigram during the first quarter worth $881,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Organigram by 362.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,072,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 840,951 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Organigram by 137.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 884,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 512,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Organigram by 36.0% during the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 1,647,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 436,090 shares in the last quarter. 10.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Organigram stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,155,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,350,745. The company has a market capitalization of $141.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.70. Organigram has a 1-year low of $0.37 and a 1-year high of $1.27.

Organigram ( NASDAQ:OGI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $29.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.43 million. Organigram had a negative net margin of 6.71% and a negative return on equity of 5.34%. Sell-side analysts expect that Organigram will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

