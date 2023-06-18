Orgel Wealth Management LLC Acquires 114,081 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Orgel Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,079,831 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 114,081 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for about 4.1% of Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Orgel Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.76% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $115,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPYG. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. J Arnold Wealth Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYG opened at $60.50 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $47.91 and a 1-year high of $62.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.94 and its 200-day moving average is $54.31.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.