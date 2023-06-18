Orgel Wealth Management LLC Acquires 8,917 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Orgel Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 348,520 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,917 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $43,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 16.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 143.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 6,389 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $397,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 49,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,634,000 after purchasing an additional 3,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 465,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,686,000 after purchasing an additional 18,557 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

QUAL opened at $133.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $126.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.83. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

