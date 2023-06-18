Orgel Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Posted by on Jun 18th, 2023

Orgel Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYMGet Rating) by 477.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,521 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,216 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up approximately 0.2% of Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $6,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VYM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 110,970.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 394,835,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,725,157,000 after purchasing an additional 394,480,089 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1,130.4% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,392,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,287,000 after purchasing an additional 4,035,110 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,863,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,716,581,000 after purchasing an additional 3,242,830 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $128,190,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,684,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,927,000 after buying an additional 884,541 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $107.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $49.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $104.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.89. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $94.59 and a 52 week high of $113.78.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

