Orgel Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,319,804 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Orgel Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Get Rating) by 25.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,469,135 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,319,804 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF accounts for 13.5% of Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $378,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wintrust Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 5,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Apriem Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 519,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,011,000 after purchasing an additional 14,343 shares in the last quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. now owns 51,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,996,000 after purchasing an additional 4,461 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 897.5% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 426,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,677,000 after purchasing an additional 383,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VGSH opened at $57.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.27. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12 month low of $57.31 and a 12 month high of $59.10.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1523 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

