Orgel Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Orgel Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 29.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,942 shares during the period. Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHG. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 21,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 7,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 42,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,354,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 38,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter.
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of SCHG stock opened at $74.06 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $53.18 and a 1-year high of $75.13. The company has a market capitalization of $18.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.83.
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.
