Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) Price Target Raised to $87.00

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Bank of America from $85.00 to $87.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

ORA has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Ormat Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays started coverage on shares of Ormat Technologies in a report on Monday, May 22nd. They issued an equal weight rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on shares of Ormat Technologies from $104.00 to $93.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ormat Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies from $91.00 to $88.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ormat Technologies presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $91.25.

NYSE:ORA opened at $85.43 on Wednesday. Ormat Technologies has a 1-year low of $67.28 and a 1-year high of $101.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $85.23 and a 200 day moving average of $86.89. The firm has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 63.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Ormat Technologies ( NYSE:ORA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The energy company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.02. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 4.86%. The company had revenue of $185.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ormat Technologies will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.56%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORA. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 533 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ormat Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Ormat Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ormat Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ormat Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

